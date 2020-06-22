Five People Injured – Driver Faces Serious Charges

THUNDER BAY – An accident on Dawson Road near Dog Lake Road on Saturday evening at 6:15 PM resulted in six people being injured. As a result, the driver of one of the vehicles faces three counts of Impaired-driving related offences following a serious weekend collision that left one person with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The collision between the two vehicles, a white SUV and a minivan

The two-vehicle accident also sent one man, the driver of the minivan to Winnipeg hospital. The other passengers in the mini-van reported injuries.

As a result of their investigation, police learned the SUV was traveling eastbound when it began to cross the centre line of the roadway and collided head-on with the westbound minivan. During their investigation into the collision, an officer detected signs of impairment from the driver of the SUV. A roadside breath test was conducted, the result of which confirmed alcohol was a likely factor in the collision.

Blood samples were provided by the accused for further analysis.

As a result, a 25-year-old Thunder Bay man faces three charges of Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm and three charges of Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm. Police have not released the name of the driver.

Thunder Bay Police state that their investigation remains ongoing, and that additional charges may follow.