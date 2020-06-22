The Alaska – Alberta Railway Corporation (A2A Rail), today announced the addition of Jean Paul (JP) Gladu to lead the corporation’s efforts as President of A2A Rail Canada.

“JP joins the A2A team with considerable expertise on a wide range of Indigenous, environmental, and energy issues. His success in actualizing opportunities for Indigenous communities across Canada is a testament to his steadfast commitment to empowering an Indigenous economy while balancing the need to protect his people, culture, and traditions into the future,” McCoshen said. “I am confident JP’s experience, coupled with his passion for his people will serve both A2A Rail and the communities across western Canada well.” McCoshen continued, “JP is a fantastic addition to this team – we are fortunate to have him with us.”

JP comes to A2A Rail from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), where he served as President and CEO for over seven years. In his time with CCAB, JP focused the organization on ‘generating wealth through the lens of economic reconciliation’, a term he has coined. In doing so, JP made significant progress in moving non-Indigenous and Indigenous businesses and communities toward sustainable partnerships and shared economic prosperity. JP’s no stranger to Alberta where he has developed longstanding relationships with the resource sector and Indigenous businesses and communities over his career.

An Anishinaabe from Thunder Bay, JP is a member of Sand Point First Nation located on the eastern shores of Lake Nipigon, Ontario. He holds an MBA from Queens University, an ICD.D from Rotmans’ School of Management and a BScF from Northern Arizona University.