THUNDER BAY – Another incident of an impaired driver in the city. Thunder Bay Police arrested a suspected impaired driver who fell asleep in their vehicle at a gas pump early Monday morning.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a gas bar in the 800-block of Red River Road just after 2:45 a.m. on Monday, June 22 following reports a driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

When the police arrived at the Shell Select Food Store they located a male inside a vehicle next to the gas pumps. The driver was sleeping when officers arrived.

When officers woke the male to check on his welfare, he became confused and showed multiple signs of impairment by a drug.

An investigation revealed the male was in violation of a court-ordered curfew.

As police were notifying the man he was under arrest, he fled on foot eastbound down Red River Road until he lost his balance and fell. Police then completed the arrest after a brief struggle.

The accused was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The DRE concluded the male was impaired by drugs.

Nicholas Adam Burchat, 40, is charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs, Obstruct Peace Officer, and Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release.

He appeared in bail court Monday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Wednesday, June 24.