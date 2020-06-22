THUNDER BAY – Confederation College has been regularly assessing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation and has been following directions given by the government and health authorities. The health and safety of the College community remain its primary concern.

After much consideration, and as a result of the ongoing pandemic and continued restrictions, the College has made some very difficult decisions regarding the fall 2020 intake of four programs:

Aerospace Manufacturing Engineering Technician – the September 2020 intake will be deferred to January 2021 due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Embedded Systems (international program) – the September 2020 intake will be deferred to January 2021 due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Digital Media Production – the September 2020 intake has been suspended due to pandemic-related restrictions and low program enrolment. The program will be further reviewed in the coming months.

Tourism – Travel and Eco-Adventure – the September 2020 intake has been suspended due to pandemic-related restrictions and low program enrolment. The program will be further reviewed in the coming months.

“We know this news will be disappointing for our confirmed students,” said Neil Cooke, Vice President, Academic for Confederation College. “It is disappointing for us as well; however, with their academic success in mind, the decision was necessary to ensure our students continue to receive the exceptional quality of education for which we are known.”

Confederation College continues to prepare for the fall, planning to offer programming using a hybrid delivery model, blending online/alternate delivery with face-to-face delivery where possible. All theory programming will be delivered remotely. Where possible, some labs and/or placements may be delivered face-to-face, ensuring physical distancing protocols are followed.

The College will continue to communicate with its College community as new information becomes available.