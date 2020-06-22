TORONTO – Change has come to CTV’s ETALK. Ben Mulroney announced on today’s broadcast of CTV’S YOUR MORNING that he has decided to pass the mic and make way for new, diverse voices by stepping down from his role as anchor on CTV’s ETALK .

In his return as co-host of YOUR MORNING following a scheduled vacation last week, Mulroney addressed the issues surrounding his family in an emotional address at the top of the show.

The decision comes as a racial controversy continues to rage over Jessica Mulroney, the wife of the CTV anchor.

“Last Saturday, I watched on CTV as my colleagues led a national conversation about how we can take action against systemic racism. That conversation showed me, more than ever, we need more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, and more People of Colour in the media… And that is why I have decided to immediately step away from my role as an anchor at ETALK to create a space for a new perspective and a new voice,” he said.

“It is my hope that the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Colour who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change.”

In addition to his on-going role as co-host of YOUR MORNING, Mulroney will continue to contribute to ETALK on special assignments, including the red carpet events like the Oscars that have helped make ETALK the leader in Canadian entertainment news. He will also develop and produce projects for Bell Media Studios.

“We’re proud of Ben for his decision,” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. “Ben has played an integral role in the success of ETALK, acting as a tireless champion of Canadian artists and productions. We thank him for his contribution to building ETALK into Canada’s #1 entertainment show, and look forward to developing new projects with him at Bell Media Studios.”

“As part of Bell Media’s Content Diversity Task Force, Bell Media Studios is committed to diversity in front of and behind the camera,” continued MacLean. “We will now begin the process of confirming a new anchor at ETALK in the next few weeks.”

Mulroney has been with ETALK since its inception in 2002 and has gone on to interview thousands of stars and reports from hundreds of red carpets. He got his start as the Québec City Correspondent for talktv’s The Chatroom in 2000, before becoming a co-host on the interactive show in July 2001. He then moved to a new role as an entertainment reporter for CTV’s CANADA AM in October 2001. Mulroney was also the host of CANADIAN IDOL for six seasons, which at the time was the most-watched English language Canadian television show on record. Along with Anne-Marie Mediwake, Mulroney originated the co-hosting role on YOUR MORNING in 2016.

CTV’s ETALK is hosted by Anchor Danielle Graham, and during her maternity leave by Anchor Lainey Lui. ETALK also features Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor; reporters Chloe Wilde, Tyrone Edwards, and Sonia Beeksma; and L.A. Correspondent Liz Trinnear. From the Oscars® and the Emmy® Awards, to the JUNO Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards, ETALK is front-and-center, delivering up-to-the-minute news and exclusive insider access to the most talked-about entertainment events worldwide.

Hosted by Ben Mulroney and Anne-Marie Mediwake with co-anchors Lindsey Deluce (News) and Kelsey McEwen(Meteorologist), as well as contributing co-host Melissa Grelo, CTV’s YOUR MORNING delivers news, weather, and original perspectives on the headlines of the day, as well as lifestyle topics of interests to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.