THUNDER BAY – The Transportation Safety Board has provided an update in their investigation of a floatplane accident in the Thunder Bay harbour that happened on June 13, 2020.

Update TSB Report #A20C0051: “C-GIOM, a privately registered Cessna 185F amphibious aircraft was conducting a takeoff at the Thunder Bay (CKE6), ON, water aerodrome with only the pilot on board.

“During the initial takeoff run and prior to getting onto the step, the bow of the right float dug into the water and the aircraft overturned.

“The pilot was able to egress the aircraft using the left cabin door. The aircraft did not sink and the pilot hung onto the floats until rescue arrived. The pilot was not injured and the aircraft sustained substantial damage. It was reported that all landing gear was retracted and that the lake does contain dead-heads. The weather conditions at the time of the occurrence were clear with a light breeze and glassy water conditions.”

There were no injuries, the initial rescue was performed by another pilot who saw the plane according to witnesses.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard and other first responders were on scene to assist in the rescue.