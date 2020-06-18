TORONTO – The City of Toronto today announced the 1,000th death due to COVID-19.

“It is important that we recognize each life lost here mattered to someone in our city – they were our loved ones, our relatives, our neighbours, our coworkers, and our fellow Torontonians. While our efforts so far to combat COVID-19 have made a difference and saved thousands of lives, this day reminds us that we are facing a deadly virus that has taken more than 1,000 innocent people in our city so far, and the threat to more innocent lives remains very real. We owe it to the memory of all those 1,000 souls to continue to fight this virus, to continue to follow public health advice to protect our families, and to make sure our city comes back stronger than ever,” says Mayor John Tory.

The City states, “This tragic milestone is a reminder that we must all continue our efforts to fight COVID-19 and protect people in our community.”

There are 13,661 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto this represents an increase of 73 cases since yesterday.

There are 276 people hospitalized, with 72 in Intensive Care Units. In total, 11,501 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 104 cases since yesterday.

“Today, I am very saddened to report that we reached a tragic milestone of 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Toronto, a virus that was unknown to us just 6 months ago. This is an immeasurable loss experienced by so many people across our city and beyond. On behalf of everyone at Toronto Public Health, we offer our sincerest condolences to everyone who has lost a friend, family member or loved one to COVID-19,” says Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health.

The city wants to remind residents of the importance of adhering to Toronto Public Health’s advice to wash their hands often, stay within their social circle of no more than 10 people, practise physical distancing, or wear a face-covering or non-medical mask to protect others when in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act orders and the City bylaw on physical distancing remain in effect. The City’s coordinated COVID-19 Enforcement Team remains focused on providing education about the physical distancing bylaw and provincial orders. Yesterday, the City received 78 complaints involving people using outdoor amenities or not practising physical distancing in parks or squares. Bylaw officers issued three tickets in parks or squares. This month, bylaw and police officers have spoken to more than 5,300 people in City parks about the closures and public health measures.

The City’s website is updated daily with the latest health advice and information about City services, social supports and economic recovery measures. Check toronto.ca/covid-19 for answers to common questions before contacting the Toronto Public Health COVID-19 Hotline or 311.

“Today we reached a tragic milestone in our city: 1,000 Torontonians have lost their lives to COVID-19. These people were our family members, friends, and neighbours. Each death is an unimaginable loss for their loved ones and community. I want to extend my condolences to every Torontonian who has been affected by the devastation of COVID-19. We have reached this many deaths. We must do everything we can to prevent more,” concludes Councillor Joe Cressy (Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York), Chair of the Toronto Board of Health.