COCHRANE, ON – A traffic accident on Highway 11 turned into a far larger matter for OPP in Cochrane.

The OPP ended up with three people in custody and $100,000 in drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

OPP report that on June 14, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Cochrane members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, between the towns of Fauquier and Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that the involved motor vehicle had been stolen out of Huntsville, Ontario and that the vehicle occupants had left the scene, gone to a residence on Fifth Avenue and were in possession of a controlled substance.

During the evening, police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at the aforementioned residence and seized suspected Cocaine, suspected Fentanyl, Cannabis, drug paraphernalia and Canadian Currency, all with a combined estimated street value of approximately $100 000.

Pamela HUTCHINSON, 38-years-old, of Huntsville, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Theft of Motor Vehicle contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC),

Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) CC,

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA),

Driving While Under Suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Careless Driving contrary to section 130(1) HTA,

Fail to Remain contrary to section 200(1)(a) HTA, and

Fail to Report Accident contrary to section 199(1) HTA.

HUTCHISON was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on June 19, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Carma PATTERSON, 39-years-old, of Huntsville, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Theft of Motor Vehicle contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC),

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA),

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC, and

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) CC.

PATTERSON was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on June 18, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Jeffrey STEVENS, 51-years-old, of Cochrane, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA, and

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act (CA).

STEVENS was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on June 22, 2020, to answer to the charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.