THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – A partnership between Heddle Shipyards and Seaspan Shipyards can bring business to the company’s facility in Thunder Bay.

An announcement of an agreement with Seaspan Shipyards and Heddle Shipyards could mean that if the partners under their teaming agreement succeed, components of the Polar Icebreaker will be manufactured at three of Heddle’s Ontario shipyards, Hamilton, St. Catherines, and Thunder Bay and bring long-term jobs to the city and to the province.

“Heddle has a long and proud history of operating shipyards in Canada. Our facilities have been building ships for Canada stretching back to the production of vessels for the Royal Navy in WWI. This partnership with Seaspan Shipyards provides us with a critical opportunity to revitalize the shipbuilding industry in Ontario and Newfoundland by becoming a meaningful partner in the National Shipbuilding Strategy. This in turn will bring long-term jobs and predictability to our highly-skilled workforce at all of our shipyards and to our well-established supply chain,” says Shaun Padulo, President, Heddle Shipyards.

NetNewsLedger interviewed Ted Kirkpatrick from Heddle Shipyards to get the latest.