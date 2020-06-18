THUNDER BAY – Police in Ontario appear to have put a target on fentanyl. In Thunder Bay, police have arrested and charged three people, including a Toronto man, in connection with an investigation that led to the seizure of more than a pound of Fentanyl on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence and Emergency Task Units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Brodie Street South just before 4:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon. The search was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

When officers entered the address, they located and arrested two male suspects. A third suspect, a Thunder Bay woman, was arrested as she was returning to the address.

A search by police of the home led to the seizure of suspected Fentanyl, more than $15,000 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The significant quantity of Fentanyl seized totals more than 550 grams, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $275,000.

Jeson BELJOUR, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Nicole Ann BIZZARRINO, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Kenneth Clarence ILLSON, 35, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All three suspects appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the charges have been proven in court.