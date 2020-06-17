THUNDER BAY – The Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street is closed as of June 17, 2020.

The downtown northside hotel has a sign on the door simply saying. “This Hotel is Closed”.

NetNewsLedger was told earlier today there were U-Haul Trailers taking stuff out of the hotel.

Over the past year, the Midtown Inn has been the scene of numerous incidents requiring Thunder Bay Police Service to respond. There have been murders, stabbings, assaults and overdoses around the address on North Cumberland Street.

There is no official word on what caused the decision by hotel management to close the doors.

It is likely the closure of the Midtown Inn may help some of the families of victims of crime in the area start healing.