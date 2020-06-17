The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit began the investigation after receiving information about suspicious online posts by a local Internet user.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Rupert Street on June 16, 2020.

During this search, police found evidence the accused was in violation of a court order, which prohibited the suspect from accessing the Internet outside of employment and education purposes. Police also located and seized devices connected to their investigation.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of files consistent with child pornography.

Mark Phillip LEHTONEN, 37, of Thunder Bay is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Breach of Prohibition Order in Relation to Children.

Mark Phillip LEHTONEN appeared in bail court on Wednesday, June 17 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, June 18.

LEHTONEN had faced similar charges back in 2013.

At that time, NetNewsLedger reported:

On Friday, January 11th, 2013 the Thunder Bay Police arrested 29-year-old Mark Lehtonen for Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Extortion. He made a court appearance and was remanded to the District Jail and will make another court appearance later today.

Lehtonen is currently employed as an Early Childhood Educator in Thunder Bay. The agencies he is currently employed at have been notified of his arrest and are taking the appropriate steps to notify the families that utilize their services to ensure the safety of the children.

During the initial search of the residence, police also located a large number of adult female undergarments. Police are asking if any member of the public believes that they are missing similar such items within the past year to call the police at 684-1200