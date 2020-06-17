THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire located on Lexington Crescent at about 11:00 PM on June 16, 2020.

The first responding units observed a large amount of smoke and flames emanating from the structure. A second alarm was called for at that time.

A total of five pumpers, one Platoon Chief, and an aerial ladder unit were called to the scene.

The first arriving units were able to bring the fire under control quickly. A transitional attack was used to attack the fire which was located in the rear of the structure.

A search of the building determined there were no other occupants inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind the public that smoke alarms save lives.