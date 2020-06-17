KENORA – Crimes of opportunity, break-ins, and smash and grabs from vehicles have been too frequent in Kenora this past week. The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received several complaints of thefts from vehicles and outbuildings over the last week.

The OPP is reminding the public that these actions are crimes of opportunity, leaving vehicles unlocked and valuables inside place a target on your vehicle and property.

Some steps you can take to avoid thefts include:

Ensure your home, garage and all out-buildings are locked at all times

Take steps to identify your property by marking it, engraving it or recording the serial numbers

Have a trusted neighbour keep an eye on your property if you plan to be away

Do not announce your absence over social media

Roll up your vehicles windows, remove all valuables, lock the doors and pocket the keys

Watch out for suspicious people or activity in your neighbourhood

It is also likely a good idea to remove change from your vehicle. Those loonies and twonies you might use for a quick coffee at a drive-through or parking meter are often the target of crooks.