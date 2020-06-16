Mishkeegogamang – There are two potential cases of COVID019 in the First Nation community of Mishkeegogamang. All residents have been advised to stay home and not let their children out playing outdoors or with friends. All residents are to remain in the community and travel isn’t recommended at this time.

Chief David Masakeyash advised the community of the two potential cases of COVID-19 at 12:00PM. He went on the radio live again at 6:00 PM for an update and confirm both cases as POSITIVE. Both patients remain at the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre. He explained that Contact Tracing will begin Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in both communities of Mishkeegogamang and Pickle Lake.

A number and contact person will be provided to the public tomorrow morning. Anyone who you think should be tested you can call the setup phone number to do that. The Leadership of Mishkeegogamang and Health Officials encourage everyone to come forward and suggest anyone who you think should get tested for COVID-19.

Patient 1 is a Male individual who is a resident of Sioux Lookout, Ontario and hasn’t been to the community recently. However, Patient 2 is a Female individual and frequently resides in both communities of Mishkeegogamang and Pickle Lake. The two individuals most likely came into contact with a number of band members in both Mishkeegogamang and Pickle Lake.

Anyone with any questions regarding Patient 1 and Patient 2 is to contact the Chief of Mishkeegogamang, David Masakeyash.