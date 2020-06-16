FORT FRANCES – As part of a joint investigation, officers of the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services and Public Health Office of Canada have completed an investigation into a violation of the federal Quarantine Act.

On March 25, 2020, the Canadian government ordered that anyone coming to Canada from another country is to quarantine for 14 days. Laws have been imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public.

On June 1, 2020, Ernest CALVERT (age 62) and Hunter CALVERT (age 19), of Fort Frances, ON returned to Canada from the United States.

As a result, the men were ordered to quarantine at their residence in Fort Frances for 14 days. A police investigation ensued after law enforcement officials observed the two men outside of their residence at the Front Street boat launch getting into their boat.

As a result of the investigation, both men have been charged with Section 58 of the federal Quarantine Act – ‘failing to comply with an order prohibition or subjecting to any condition upon entry into Canada‘. The offence carries a fine of $1000 plus a $135 victim surcharge. The charges are the first under the Quarantine Act for the Rainy River District.

“When individuals enter Canada from another country, they are ordered to quarantine for 14 days. A plan outlining the quarantine is first established with Canada Border Services. The OPP will support this process by conducting compliance checks, says Sgt. Ann McEwen. Individuals are reminded that while under quarantine order, there is no exception to leave the quarantine until the 14 days are complete. Any goods and services must be delivered to the location of quarantine during the 14 days if required.”

The OPP reminds the public to take the Federal Quarantine Act seriously. The legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating the risk of exposure.

For more information, please check out https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/covid.html