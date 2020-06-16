The human brain is the most powerful tool on the planet, with an unrivalled ability to absorb and process information. But like all tools, it needs to be looked after, and spending a little time working on this will do you the power of good.

This article gives you four fun ways that you can keep your brain sharp and agile. Some require nothing more than access to the internet to do, while others need a little bit of equipment.

But all of them offer real benefits to your mind that will help it stay healthy.

Playing online casino games

Online casino games such as poker, roulette, slots, and blackjack are a good way to pass the time. They offer a great variety of gameplay, along with the chance to win a bit of cash. They’re also a fun way to keep your brain sharp and agile.

Casino games test your brain’s decision-making ability, particularly in poker. Poker demands that you make quick choices about how to play your hand, along with asking you to use your power of persuasion when you choose to bluff.

Developing your drawing skills

Drawing is a brilliant way to way to relax. You don’t need to worry about becoming the next Picasso. Simply pick up a pencil and see where it takes you. Not only will you end up with a tangible expression of your creativity, but you’ll also give your brain some valuable exercise.

The main reason that drawing is so good for your brain is that it keeps your hand-eye coordination sharp. It requires you to use your hand to represent what you’re seeing, whether that’s in front of you or in your head.

You don’t need much to start drawing. All the equipment that’s required is a pencil, paper, sharper, and rubber. Once you have these things then all that’s left to do is to decide what you’re going to draw.

Completing sudoku puzzles

Sudoku is a numerical puzzle that traces its origins back to 19th century France. It saw an explosion in popularity in the early 2000s that has dimmed with time. But one thing that still shines brightly about sudoku its ability to keep your brain healthy.

Sudoku is based on logic. It asks you to solve number problems of varying levels, ranging from those that are ideal for beginners to expert-level challenges. This helps to increase your brain’s ability to concentrate, making it perfect for bringing it back into focus after a long day.

There are many different sites and apps that allow you to play sudoku from the comfort of your home or phone. Web Sudoku is one such example, with the site offering billions of different puzzles to test yourself against.

Learning a musical instrument

Many people love listening to music. It’s a way of exploring your emotions and building deeper, stronger connections with yourself. But the benefits of music don’t stop there – by learning an instrument you can make your brain stronger and sharper.

Learning an instrument improves your brain’s ability to recall information. While you begin by focussing intently on making sure your hands hit the correct notes, you eventually get to a stage where you’re not even looking at what you’re doing.

Some people may feel like there are a few barriers to entry with learning an instrument. You need to buy an instrument and then you need lessons. However, there are plenty of second-hand music stores and online videos that level these barriers. So, invest a little of your time and money in learning an instrument to make your memories last longer.

So, try them now and start spending some real, quality time looking after your mind. You’ll thank yourself for it.