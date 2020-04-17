This is an update from the Manitoba Emergency Coordination Center, from the chief provincial public health officer.

WINNIPEG – The chief provincial public health officer issued new public health orders that take effect on April 17, 2020 and will be in effect until May 1, 2020. They mandate that anyone entering Manitoba regardless of whether it was from another country or another province must self-isolate for 14 days.

This does not include:

workers involved with the commercial transportation of goods and services

workers who live in a neighbouring jurisdiction and travel to Manitoba for work;

health care workers who travel to work from outside the province; and

normal personal travel in border communities.

In addition, travel to northern Manitoba (north of the 53rd parallel of latitude) is prohibited with some exceptions, including:

residents of northern and remote communities may continue to move within the north;

delivery of goods and services may continue; and

exceptions include those who travel to the north for employment, medical treatment or to facilitate child custody agreements.

The new orders maintain the gathering size of no more than 10 people at any indoor or outdoor premises. Additional updates include:

a clarification that businesses not listed as critical may operate, and have customers attend to pick up ordered items , providing social distancing measures are in place;

a provision to allow farmers markets to operate, providing social distancing measures are in place;

hotels may operate, but must close common areas such as pools, hot tubs and game rooms;

campgrounds can provide accommodation to recreational vehicles that act as a primary residence;

garden centres can operate, providing social distancing measures are in place; and

appliance, electronic and furniture stores are excluded, and should not be open to the public, except where orders are placed remotely and orders are delivered or picked up with social distancing measures in place.

The following restrictions remain in place as they were with previous orders: