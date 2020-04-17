THUNDER BAY – Update from City of Thunder Bay – As per the Ontario Government’s Emergency Declaration to stop the spread of COVID-19, and as per recommendations from the Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Professionals, the Mountain View Cemetery and the St. Patrick’s Cemetery will be closed to the general public starting on Monday, April 20, until further notice.

The facilities will remain open for funeral services; however, they are to be private and limited to a maximum of 10 attendees, including clergy. City staff appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.

Updated Service Directory Available on City Website

The City has launched a new online A-Z City Services Directory during COVID-19 to highlight key service changes, City contact lines, and an alphabetical listing of all City services. This listing is maintained with the latest information on services as they are operating, reduced, or unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit: www.thunderbay.ca/A-Z

Free On-Street Parking at Meters Extended to May 31

To facilitate the easy and timely pick-up and drop off at local businesses, on-street parking at metered spaces is free for a maximum of two hours until May 31. All other parking rules continue to apply.

The Parking Authority is still accepting payments for any tickets by mail, in our drop-boxes (located outside both Parkades), or in-person by appointment only. Call 625-2370 to make an appointment. Currently, only debit or credit will be accepted for in-person visits, no cash payment.