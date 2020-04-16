THUNDER BAY – The Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) held its weekly virtual meeting today with various community partners as part of its ongoing management of the COVID-19 situation.

“I think everyone understands that we are nowhere near the finish line, said Mayor Mauro. “The extension of the Provincial Declaration of Emergency the other day (April 14) by another 28 days makes that clear.”

The MECG received updates on efforts to contain spread among employees of Lac Des Iles Mine, expanded testing at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with priority for health care workers, and supports for vulnerable populations.

“Though it’s been a difficult month, Thunder Bay is stepping up to support the homeless and other vulnerable populations,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “The City and the community is reaching out to support the people of Thunder Bay and those organizations that are responding to the most urgent needs.

There is no official word on when the “stepping up” will start.

“This includes a host of social service and health agencies supporting the District of Thunder Social Services. With support from the Province, the DSSAB is the lead on housing for persons who are homeless to help contain the spread of the virus.”

Those in attendance represented the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, Tbaytel, Thunder Bay Airport, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Synergy North, Aurora Borealis Catholic District School Board Lakehead Public Schools, the Catholic District School Board, Lakehead University and Confederation College.

“Each of us must be more vigilant than ever to prevent spread in the community,” said Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “Stay home, use physical distancing, wash your hands well and frequently, and self-isolate if you are sick, have travelled or have had close contact with a person who has COVID-19.“

People who have concerns about businesses and individuals not following COVID-19 related orders to call the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 625-5900 to report their concerns.

There have been reports to City Councillors and Administration over gatherings of people in the front of the Victoriaville Centre as well as massive amounts of litter in the laneways near City Hall.

Today two members of the City of Thunder Bay Roads Crews were downtown picking up large rocks that could have been used to throw through business windows. There is positive efforts ongoing.

Some of the real unsung heroes right now at City of Thunder Bay transit drivers who are keeping the buses running and providing essential service to the many in our city who rely on transit.