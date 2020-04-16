THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police have arrested two suspects as a result of an assault that happened on Tuesday at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the Thunder Bay District Jail at 285 MacDougall Street just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2020, following reports of a serious assault that had just occurred.

The TBPS investigation discovered that the two victims and two suspects involved in the assault were all inmates of the jail at the time of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault.

As a result of the stabbing, a male was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of serious injuries. The injuries appear to be consistent with a stabbing, but not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A second male victim had his injuries treated at the district jail.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects were identified, arrested and charged.

Cody Maurice HILL, 26, of London, Ont., is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Assault With Weapon

• Breach of Probation x 4

Paul Joseph VUKMANICH, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Assault With a Weapon

Both appeared in bail court via video on Wednesday, April 15 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. None of the charges have been proven in court.