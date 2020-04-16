RED LAKE – On April 16, 2020, at approximately 3:53 pm CDT, officers from the Red Lake/Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 105 north of Chicago Point Rd in the Unorganized Territory of the Kenora District.

The OPP report that a motor vehicle (van), travelling southbound left the roadway and struck several trees. Off-duty Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene shortly after the collision. The lone occupant of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ear Falls Fire Department was on scene to assist with the investigation.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) unit of the Highway Safety Division (HSD) attended the scene and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld until notification of the next-of-kin has been completed.