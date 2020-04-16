THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service requests help from the public to help in identifying a suspect connected to a recent robbery.

Police officers were originally dispatched to Zaba’s Convenience store at 7 Cumberland Street South after 2:15 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, following reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Police investigation revealed that a male had entered the store armed with what appeared to be a knife. The male demanded money from a store clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen heading southbound toward the Prospector Restaurant.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’10” tall with a thin-to-medium build and black hair. He wore a grey jacket, loose-fitting blue jeans and a green face mask similar in style to a surgical mask.

As part of their ongoing investigation, members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit obtained video surveillance footage featuring the suspect. Clips from that video are now being distributed to the public in the hopes he can be identified.

If you have any information that could assist investigators to identify this suspect please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.