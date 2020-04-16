THUNDER BAY – Here is what we know now. There are an additional ten reports of positive COVID-19 virus in the Thunder Bay region.

Five miners from the Lac Des Iles Mine have reportedly broken the quarantine where they were at the Valhalla Inn. The five unnamed individuals were seen shopping at the LCBO and Walmart at the Thunder Centre.

Acting on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health care professionals, the Ontario government has significantly expanded hospital capacity in preparation for any COVID-19 outbreak scenario. The province has added 1,035 acute care beds and 1,492 critical care beds and taken steps to ensure hospitals have the staff available to care for a sudden surge in patients. “Thanks to the hard work and relentless preparation of our hospital staff to build capacity in our hospitals, we are in a position to better allocate resources to sectors that are in critical need and respond to any potential surge in cases,” said Premier Doug Ford. “When you combine these life-saving beds with the very best care delivered by our highly skilled hospital staff, our patients will definitely have a fighting chance against this deadly virus.”