DRYDEN – NEWS – Fast work by the Ontario Provincial Police has resulted in mischief charges for an individual accused of spray-painting over signs.

On April 12, 2020, members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a person spray painting signs along Highway 17. Officers located a motor vehicle matching the description on Highway 17 in Machin Township.

Navjot KAUR, 20 years old, of Etobicoke, ON has been charged with Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is to appear in Dryden Court on June 22, 2020, to answer to this charge.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The OPP thanks members of the public who assisted in this investigation. Should you have additional information or are the owner of a sign with similar damage, please contact the Dryden Detachment at 807-937-5577 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

