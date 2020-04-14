THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a fire on East Victoria Avenue just after 6:00 PM EDT today, April 14, 2020.

A vehicle parked behind the Red Sky Metis office on Victoria Avenue East was engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries, however, the vehicle is likely a complete write-off.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded with two pumper units and a command vehicle. Firefighters put out the vehicle fire and were using fan units to get the smoke out of the Red Sky Metis offices.