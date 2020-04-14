THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Tufty – the first “Salty” to arrive in the Port of Thunder Bay on April 10, 2020, departed the Richardson Elevator today and headed downbound on Lake Superior heading to Sault Ste Marie and out to the lower lakes in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Grain shipments from the Port of Thunder Bay are expected to be large through the shipping season in 2020. The global demand for grain is expected to climb.

You can follow which ships are in the Port of Thunder Bay on Marine Traffic on NetNewsLedger.