THUNDER BAY – HEALTH – Officials at the Health Unit and Southbridge Pinewood, located at 2625 E. Walsh Street, have declared a facility-wide respiratory outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus and Seasonal Coronavirus (NON-COVID-19) on Saturday, April 11th, 2020, in the afternoon.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled until further notice. Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only, so please call the facility for more information.

The Health Unit is urging people to refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public that they can prevent getting and spreading infections by: