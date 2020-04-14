Two Face Charges for Cocaine Trafficking

MARATHON – Drugs headed to Northwestern Ontario made an unexpected stop just west of Marathon on Monday. On Monday, April 13, 2020, at approximately 03:12 am officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 17 near Angler Creek west of Marathon, ON.

While conducting the MVC investigation officers received information regarding a possible prohibited weapon and a further search were conducted of the motor vehicle. While conducting the search a large quantity of suspected cocaine (approximately 3 kilograms) was located.

As a result, Chamaul JAMES a 22-year-old from North York, ON and David PACE a 56-year-old from Thunder Bay, ON have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine – for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both were held for a video bail hearing in Marathon on Monday, April 13, 2020. They were later transferred to the Thunder Bay District Jail to await further bail hearings regarding the charges.