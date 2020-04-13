THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that officials are continuing to work with Lac-Des-Îles Mine and Impala Canada regarding the confirmed case of COVID-19 we reported on April 7, 2020.

Employees are scheduled to be transported from the mine on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The TBDHU says, “Expedited testing of individuals with symptoms, both on and off the mine site, was arranged over the weekend. Results came back today with 5 additional individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 individuals with negative results. Some results are still pending and further testing is being done today.

“All individuals with symptoms are in self-isolation. Significant measures were put in place to reduce the likelihood of further spread of the virus at the mine site.

“We are working with Lac Des Iles and Impala Canada regarding the removal of workers from the mine site which is scheduled to begin tomorrow (April 13). Public Health staff will be on-site at the mine during this process to provide guidance, support and education to anyone leaving the mine site. Public Health staff will continue to follow up with individuals as indicated.

Officials with Impala Canada spent Sunday working to organize the transportation of their workers into Thunder Bay.

“All individuals who were on the mine site on or after March 30th, 2020 should self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were on site. If an individual develops symptoms during their self-isolation period, they should contact TBDHU or their local public health unit to arrange assessment and testing,” according to the Health Unit.

The five confirmed cases noted here are, according to the TBDHU separate from the cases reported earlier. Individuals are being contacted to determine the home address which will determine where the case number(s) are reported.