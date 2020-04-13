The greatest threat to the world right now is coronavirus – a pandemic which is spreading across very fast. In Southeast Asia, Malaysia has got the highest number of infections of COVID-19 with almost 3,333 confirmed cases and 53 deaths. In such a worse situation, many celebrities, artists and influencers have expressed their concern and have time and again advised people to stay safe at home. Siew Pui Yi, a young model and influencer in Malaysia earlier stated that safety is of utmost importance and good health comes at the forefront above everything. The model is also taking all the safety measures against the deadly virus by maintaining social distancing.

In this quarantine, Siew is making most of her time by relaxing and giving herself the break she always wanted from work. Besides taking sufficient sleep, the 21-year old has not gone off the track with her fitness and diet. Speaking about her work in quarantine, she said, “The only routine I have now is to eat, sleep, workout, spend time on social media and repeat. I eat healthy food and also do my home workout every day. It is extremely important to stay fit and that’s what keeps me motivated all day. I also spend time on social media understanding the analytics as to how I can boost myself to popularize on the internet.”

The stunning model also advises people to do things they never tried in their life. “This is the best time to learn new skills being at home. It might be cooking, drawing, reading or singing. Try learning new skills and master yourself”, she added. Siew who started her career as a freelance gig model at 15 has been a part of various lingerie shoots and music videos as well. Her sensual photoshoots are something which you cannot take your eyes off from. At the age of 19, her career got a big jump when an artist management company discovered her. Since then, Siew Pui Yi’s life has changed and today she has become a popular model and influencer all over Malaysia.