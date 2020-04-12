MANITOUWADGE – Snow! The one four-letter word no one wants to hear once it is spring. However, Environment Canada is saying batten down the hatches, because snow and strong winds are headed into Northeastern Ontario for Monday.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

The weather service says that a significant winter storm is expected Sunday night into Monday.

The cause is a low-pressure system that expected to track over Northeastern Ontario on Monday that will bring snow and blowing snow to the area.

Snow is expected to begin late Sunday evening before becoming heavy overnight. Northerly winds gusting near 60 or 70 km/h are also likely resulting in widespread blowing snow. Snow and blowing snow will continue Monday and taper to flurries Monday night.

Total snowfall amounts in the 25 to 40 cm range will be possible.

Exact snowfall amounts remain uncertain as a slight shift in the track or strength of this low-pressure system will drastically change the eventual snowfall amounts.

The eastern side of Lake Superior will also receive strong winds.