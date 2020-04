THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police have responded to the intersection of Cumberland Street and the corner at River Street this afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police reportedly have a standoff underway. The Tactical Unit is on scene.

The Command Centre has been dispatched and is on the scene as well.

Newshawks have told NNL there are three ambulances on site.

Please avoid the area to allow Thunder Bay Police Service to do their job safely.

Developing story…