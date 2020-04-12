THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire on Nova Drive today. The fire service says that the initial reports were that there had been an explosion inside the structure that caused the fire.

The first arriving fire truck reported that the garage was fully involved, and they were starting an offensive attack.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the initial arriving Pumper unit. The next two responding units to arrive secured a water supply and backed up the first arriving Pumper then assisted with salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.