THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather advisories and weather warnings to the east of Thunder Bay calling for significant snowfall amounts.

For the City of Thunder Bay, for Easter Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Environment Canada sayss it will become cloudy this afternoon with wind of up to 15 km/h. Sunday’s high will be +3.

For tonight, for the City of Thunder Bay expect cloudy skies. The forecast is calling for periods of snow beginning late this evening, with amounts of about 2 cm. The overnight low is forecast for -3.

For Monday for the City of Thunder Bay, the weather service says to expect more snow. Total snowfall amounts will be 2 to 4 cm. The winds will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. Expect a high on Monday of near freezing, with a wind chill value making it feel like minus 8 in the morning.

To the west, for Kenora, for Sunday, the weather service is calling for mainly cloudy skies with the wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Today’s high will be near freezing with the wind chill at minus 13 this morning.

For Sunday night the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with winds northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The overnight low will be -8. For Monday in the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region expect mostly cloudy skies. There will be periods of snow beginning in the morning. The winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. Monday the high will be -2, with wind chill values making it feel like -15 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.

Good weather for staying at home and social distancing to help flatten the curve.