KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police(OPP) is looking to the public to assist in locating a 16-year-old female.

Michelle TAIT is described as an aboriginal female with a slim build and shoulder-length hair. She is 5’1″ and 126lbs and was last seen at approximately 8:40 pm on April 10, 2020.

TAIT was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a light coat black in colour and black shoes.

There is no picture at this time.

Anyone with information about the missing youth is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.