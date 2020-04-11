MARATHON – WEATHER – Snow and winter weather conditions seem determined to hang on. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for areas of Northern Ontario.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

The weather service says that significant snowfall is expected Sunday night into Monday.

The cause is a low-pressure system that is expected to track over Northeastern Ontario on Monday bringing snow and blowing snow to the area.

The snow is expected to begin late Sunday evening and become heavy overnight. Northerly winds gusting near 60 or 70 km/h are also likely resulting in blowing snow. Snow and blowing snow will continue Monday and taper to flurries Monday night.

Total snowfall amounts near 20 cm are possible.

There is some uncertainty in snowfall amounts as a slight shift in the track and strength of this low-pressure system may drastically change associated snowfall amounts.