THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has confirmed that a positive test for COVID-19 has been completed on a staff member.

The information was relayed to the public over the daily COVID-19 Update video.

The unidentified Support Staff worker is currently self-isolating at home.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has been advised of the situation.

Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the TBRHSC’s lead on the healthcare facility’s COVID-19 response team explains that 30 per cent of workers in health care facilities can be expected to contact COVID-19 and that the facility was prepared for the eventuality of this.