Ontario’s Engine of Confederation Mobilizing to Combat COVID-19

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, “How we handle this will define us”.

Speaking from Queen’s Park, the Premier says “Years from now when we look back at this moment, the virus will not define this moment.”

The Premier says “What keeps me going is the people, the people supporting the frontline workers, who have our backs”.

On March 20th we asked Ontario businesses to step up, and Ontario businesses have stepped up reports the Premier.

“We are re-tooling the economic engine of confederation to mobilize the fight against this virus”

There are 5.1 million gloves, 20 million masks, all being supplied directly to the frontline workers.