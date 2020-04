THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay.

This brings the total to 25 confirmed cases reported as of Saturday, April 10, 2020.

Earlier today, the Real Canadian Superstore reported on a case of COVID-19 that came about on March 30, 2020, with a store employee.

All residents are asked to continue social distancing and help keep the number of cases in Thunder Bay District down.