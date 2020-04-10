THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating missing person John BANNON 27 years old.

BANNON was last seen April 8 in the 400 block of Kingsway Avenue.

BANNON is described as an Indigenous man standing about 6″ tall with a heavy build. He has a medium complexion and short brown hair.

No clothing description is available. At this time Thunder Bay Police do not have a photograph of John Bannon.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.