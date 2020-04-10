The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports, “We have investigated the potential for virus transmission at the Real Canadian Superstore and have determined that only customers who used PC Express on March 30, 2020, between 10 am and 6 pm may be at risk.

“This risk is deemed to be low and individuals will be contacted directly by TBDHU staff. The Real Canadian Superstore will be providing to TBDHU the list of people who ordered through PC express on that day.

TBDHU is also following up with the Superstore regarding other staff who may have been exposed.