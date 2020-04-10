THUNDER BAY – The Real Canadian Superstore in Thunder Bay reports that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The store on Memorial Drive was closed, and will be receiving a major cleaning before re-opening on Saturday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re notifying customers who recently transacted at this store. We understand that you may have questions, and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously. We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information,” states the Superstore in an email sent out to customers.

The store is closed today for Good Friday.