Thunder Bay, ON – Thank you for your patience as we have worked with the league, fellow clubs, our local community, and our stakeholders to understand the implications of this global pandemic and the ramifications on the 2020 season. Ultimately, it is clear we must act in the best interest of everyone involved at the club, including our incoming players, staff, supporters and sponsors.

After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that the challenges of our division being spread over multiple states, coupled with the existing health crises, were too great of a risk to our long-term sustainability, and we have therefore made the difficult decision to forego our participation in the 2020 USL League Two season.

“We absolutely support the Thunder Bay Chill decision,” said USL Vice President Joel Nash. “At the end of the day, it was about much more than soccer and we look forward to welcoming them back even stronger in 2021.”

Every member club in the Heartland has worked tirelessly to provide the highest level of soccer possible to all our communities in thrilling, family-friendly environments, each with their own local flavor. However, given the fluidity of the situation and the uncertainty presented to us, we felt the decision was necessary for the greater good of all involved. While we are bitterly disappointed about this turn of events, especially for the fans, players, and our supportive Heartland communities, we also vow to come back better than ever in 2021.

As many of you are aware, we had big plans for 2020 in preparation to move back to our home facility at Chapples Park. Our staff worked very hard to ensure our fans would get the best spectator experience at our renovated park. Our Technical Staff assembled an excellent group of players that we were eager to introduce them to you. At this time, however, the health and well-being of everyone in our community must come first.

As painful as this decision has been to withdraw from the 2020 season, we strongly believe it is the right decision. Our preparation for the 2021 USL League Two Season begins now. We will be in contact with our Season Ticket holders in the next few weeks to ensure full refunds for the season.

Thank you. Stay home and stay safe. We will see you again soon.

Tony Colistro

President

Thunder Bay Chill Soccer Club

