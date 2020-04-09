WINNIPEG – Four suspects are in custody, and one person a 16-year-old female is dead following an incident in Winnipeg.

On April 8, 2020, at approximately 5:25 pm, an East District General Patrol unit was in the area of the Sage Creek Liquor Mart when a robbery occurred at the store. Several suspects had stolen alcohol while threatening to harm staff and fled in a stolen vehicle.

The General Patrol unit observed the stolen vehicle and began to follow it. The SUV subsequently rammed the police unit, and a pursuit was initiated as other units were assigned.

At approximately 5:37 pm, the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with a number of cars, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers subsequently provided medical treatment to the female driver, and she was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced deceased. Four other suspects were taken into custody.

Members of the Homicide Unit are continuing with the investigation, and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been notified.

The suspect vehicle had been stolen on April 7 from a residence in the Whytewold area of Manitoba. On April 8, 2020, at approximately 10:06 am, it was involved in a robbery at the Transcona Square Liquor Mart and was later involved in a hit and run with a fence in the area of Keewatin Street and William Avenue West.

The deceased suspect is a 16-year-old female of Winnipeg.

A 15-year-old male of Winnipeg has been charged with:

– Robbery (x2) – Disguise with Intent (x2) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – Fail to Comply with Sentence (x2)

A 15-year-old female of Winnipeg has been charged with:

– Robbery – Disguise with Intent – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – Fail to Comply with Sentence

A 16-year-old male of Winnipeg has been charged with:

– Robbery – Disguise with Intent – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – Fail to Comply with Condition of Undertaking

A 16-year-old female of Winnipeg has been charged with:

– Robbery (x2) – Disguise with Intent (x2) – Theft of Motor Vehicle – Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance – Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order (x2) – Fail to Stop at Scene of Accident

All of the suspects were detained in custody.