Homeowners, building contractors, business owners, and more should know about the best ways to insulate a building. Insulation is the material that will keep heat inside the building when it’s cold outside, and it will also keep the cool air from the air conditioner from escaping through the rafters in the summer when it’s hot outside. Getting a house or building properly insulated can save thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars over the course of a few years, so here are a few tips that you can use to make building more efficient through proper insulation.

Types of Insulation

One of the first things that you should know if you’re remodelling part of your house and want to further insulate it is the different types of insulation. Blown-in insulation is a popular choice for many areas of the house because it’s a great option for awkward areas and places that already have some insulation but need a little more. Spray foam is another good option for strange spaces. Some other popular types of insulation include blanket batts and rolls, rigid foam board, and fiber insulation.

How to Save Energy During Hot and Cold Times of the Year

We all know that having good insulation is essential when you want to prevent energy loss, but knowing where to insulate is one of the most key components to saving energy. One of the easiest ways to know if you need more insulation in your attic is to look at how the snow is melting off the roof. If there’s one section of the house where snow has melted more quickly than all of the others, then it’s likely that this section needs more insulation.

If the snow on your entire roof melts faster than that of every other house on your block, this might also be an indication that there are problems with your insulation. A single room in the house that always has difficulties maintaining the temperature of the rest of the house could also be an indication that there’s an area in the wall or roof that needs more insulation.

How to Plan for Remodels

If you’re concerned about how you can make sure that your house will be properly insulated after you’re done with your remodel, consult with the professionals. A company like Knauf Insulation can help you plan for remodels and ensure that every place in the house will have the insulation to keep your home toasty in the winter and cool in the summer.

If you’re turning your attic into a more livable space, it will be important to know how you’ll need to insulate your attic ceiling so that all of the house is protected from energy loss. Planning airflow and ductwork is also important when you’re taking an attic that was previously unused and making it into a bedroom or office.

Another time that people worry about having enough insulation is when they’re adding an exterior door. Heat loss through doorways that aren’t properly insulated or don’t have good weatherstripping is an area where there can be a lot of energy loss.

Whether you’re building, remodelling, or just trying to find where you’re losing energy in your existing home, making sure that you have adequate insulation should always be one of your top concerns. Look for key areas in the home where there’s typically energy loss and talk to professionals to save yourself hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year in energy costs.