THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The clergy of Thunder Bay’s United Church community will participate in Good Friday and Easter Sunday services while practising physical distancing.

It’s all made possible by the innovative video-conferencing technology that digitally links the churches.

Cameras in each of the churches are operated remotely from Trinity United, the hub of the operation.

Trinity will then stream the electronically-combined services through the Trinity Facebook Page and the Trinity United website.

The livestream link may be found at www.trinityunited.church/livestream.

The services will begin streaming on Good Friday at 11 am and Easter Sunday at 10:30 am Recent on-line Sunday services have been very successful. For the past three weeks, there has been an average of 5,000 views on-line.

The following churches will be taking part: Broadway, Pinegrove, St. Paul’s, Westminster, Harmony and Trinity.

Music on Easter will be provided by the well-known Cosbey family who will be performing as a string quartet. There will also be a performance by the “virtually” combined choirs from each of the churches.