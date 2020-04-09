FORT FRANCES – UPDATE – On January 22, 2020, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River Detachment received a request from the Treaty Three Police Service to assist with an investigation into a missing person.

Chauncey Lyle GROVER, 30 years of age of Couchiching First Nation, Ontario was reported missing to the Treaty Three Police Service on January 20, 2020, and had last been seen on January 15, 2020, on the Couchiching First Nation.

On April 8, 2020, members of the Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Crime Unit & Forensic Identification Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch conducted a follow-up search and located human remains in an area near the community of Couchiching First Nation.

Those remains were identified as Chauncey GROVER.

A post mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, Ontario at a later date.

Any person with information regarding this missing person investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated Tip Line at 1-866-411-0648.