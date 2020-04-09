THUNDER BAY – Following Fort William First Nation’s decision to close all businesses on Friday and restrict access to the First Nation, the City of Thunder Bay will close Chippewa Park to support the decision of Chief Collins and the Fort William First Nation Council.

The City of Thunder Bay has worked in partnership with Fort William First Nation in response to their decision to close to ensure that essential services provided by the city will continue to have access. (Waste collection, sewer and water maintenance and access to the Chippewa Wildlife Exhibit).

Waste collection service for Sandy Beach users and Totem Trailer park residents will continue as scheduled weekly during the closure.

Access for Sandy Beach users and Totem Trailer park residents will continue, but individuals may be asked to provide identification to indicate their place of residence at those checkpoints.

Security checkpoints will be put in place at Bannon’s Gas Bar on City Road and at the intersection of Mountain Road and Chippewa Road and be in place 24 hours a day.

Police, Fire and EMS will continue to have immediate access to Fort William First Nation for the safety of all residents.