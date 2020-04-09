THUNDER BAY – Minister of Health Patty Hajdu joins NetNewLedger by phone to provide an update on what is happening across the riding, the region and the country as Canada mobilizes to fight COVID-19.

The Minister states, this is NOT the time to take our foot off the gas, and asks that we all maintain the course of social distancing and helping to flatten the curve.

Four-Year-Old grandson Nation can be heard a little in the background as he enjoyed a little Apple TV. The new mantra of working from home changes news coverage a little.

All the best to you for a safe, and social distanced Easter Long Weekend from James, and Nation. 🙂